Jackie Adrian Bertero

The world lost a warrior on August 31, 2020. Jackie Adrian Bertero of Forestville, passed quietly at home surrounded by her family. She valiantly fought for over 12 years against multiple cancers with such grace and dignity that until the very end, most would never know she was even sick. Born in Arroyo Grande, CA on March 14th, 1968, Jackie entered this world as a fighter, overcoming obstacles and facing challenges with fierce intelligence and determination. From an early age she learned to protect the ones she loved, shielding her siblings from the cruelties they often faced. Life taught her that nothing was going to come easy and if she wanted to make things better, she had to blaze her own path. Which she did. She met her husband, Jim, in 1987 at the age of 19 and they married soon after. After having two daughters, Christine and Corinne, they decided to move to a smaller town to provide a quieter community to raise their family. They settled in Forestville, where Jackie opened up a daycare facility in order to work while still spending time with her own children. They were her world. When the girls entered school, she shifted her focus and began working in various capacities at Forestville School. Here she would spend over 20 years working as a teacher's aide, office manager, and finally, Director of Operations. She knew that school inside and out and was committed to making it the best place it could be for the families, students and staff. In addition to her employment at the school, she volunteered countless hours, coordinating talent shows, drama program volunteers, 8th grade promotions and so much more. During her years of cancer treatments, she would often be found in a chemo chair or a hospital bed, fixing technical issues for teachers, answering contractor emails, or whatever else was needed to keep the school running smoothly. She never wanted her illness to define her and helping others was what made her whole. Outside of school Jackie and Jim opened their home to many children who needed their help or just a place to crash for the night. Jackie created what she never had growing up, a safe place to land and open arms and ears to help whenever and however possible. Shortly after her initial diagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2008 her youngest daughter, Cori chose to partner with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Team in Training Bay Area hiking team as her senior project. She saw this as an opportunity to learn more about her mother's illness and raise money towards finding a cure. Jackie decided to join her efforts and through this she not only raised thousands of dollars for blood cancer research, but she found one of her greatest passions in life, hiking. Cori began to call her the Purple Turtle, lovingly joking about how slowly she hiked decked out in purple gear, her favorite color and the color theme of LLS. Jackie continued on with TNT well after Cori went off to college, hiking hundreds of miles through Joshua Tree National Park, Red Rock Canyon, Clouds Rest, and Half Dome, just to name a few, breathing in the fresh air and reveling in her religion, nature. Everyone she met on the trails was motivated by her strength and blessed by her infectious smile. Once she was asked how she kept on hiking when her body was getting weaker. She said, "I hike to prove to myself and everyone around me that I am alive and healthy. When I am alone on the trail, I find myself reciting a poem in my head over and over again. 'Like one that on a lonesome road, does walk in fear and dread. And having once turned 'round, walks on, and turns no more his head. Because he knows a fearsome beast does close behind him tread.' I keep walking. I know there is a beast stalking me, but If I just keep walking and don't look back, maybe it won't catch me. Sometimes I find myself walking faster and faster. I feel the beast catching up to me. But I am convinced that I can outrun it." It seemed the beast would never catch up. There is no way to comprehend the ways she will be missed by her family, her school, her community, and her friends. Jackie is survived by her loving husband, her daughters Cori Bertero, and Christine Smith, son-in-law Ryan and the light of her life, grandson Mason James, her "adopted" daughter, Sierra McClarty, her husband Terry and Jackie's second grandchild, Hallie. And finally, the ladies who became her best friends in "Her little Town" known as her "Betties," a group of six women who will forever be the Lucky 7. As all who knew her mourn her passing, remember her voice telling you to, "Suck it up and keep dancing in the rain."

There will be a celebration of her life in the Spring of 2021.



