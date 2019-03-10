|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie)
Addison Garibaldi
Jacqueline (Jackie) Addison Garibaldi passed away peacefully at the age of 86, in the early morning hours of March 1, 2019, in Cloverdale, California after a long illness. Born in Cullman, Alabama, she was one of five siblings. Jackie moved to California in her early teens, eventually going to high school in Cloverdale where she met her future husband, Eugene Garibaldi. They went on to have three sons and six grandchildren. She was a very smart and capable woman who earned her Bachelor degree in Nursing in adulthood, later working as a surgical nurse, as well as owning and operating a poultry farm. She loved gardening, animals, and music and encouraged all of her children and grandchildren to play instruments. She was preceded in death by her sons Frank and Greg. Jackie is survived by Eugene, her son, Jeff, and her grandchildren, Lisa, Dustin, Claire, Conrad, Chris and Kyle and her precious dog Elmo. While all of her family are saddened by the loss of such a beloved person, they are glad that her suffering on this earth has ended and look forward to reuniting with her in heaven.
Services will take place on March 17 at the Cloverdale Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1 p.m. There will be a viewing at Fred Young Mortuary in Cloverdale from noon until the service. A reception will follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019