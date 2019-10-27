|
|
Jacqueline L. Hogan
Jacqueline L. Hogan passed away October 4th, 2019, in Petaluma.
She fought a courageous battle against cancer.
Jacque, as we like to call her, was born November 12th, 1948, in Oakland, CA. She was the third daughter to Louis and Muriel Genoff. She is survived by her son Alex Galeana, daughter-in-law, Melanie, and grandson Jude. Three sisters Eleanor Coleman, Sandy Lord, and Sarah Simon. Two brothers Howard and Richard Genoff who predeceased her and ex-husband Patrick Hogan. Many nieces and nephews. An aunt in New York and cousins.
Jacque, was an adventurous gal. She excelled in many facets of life.
She was an animal lover, volunteering for numerous animal shelters. But her love was her animals, too many to mention. But Soda Pop and Abby, her dogs, were her pride and joy.
Jacque will be remembered for her tenacious and fun loving personality. Always there to lend a helping hand and give advice when needed.
Donations may be made in her name to a humane society of your choice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019