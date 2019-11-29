|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Louvinia Wilson
Jackie was born on April 7, 1981 in Harrisburg, PA to parents Don Antonio and Sandra Colleen Wilson. She was 38 years old when she passed away on November 19, 2019. Jackie graduated from Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park, and from Dominican University, San Rafael, with a degree in Human Resources Management. She was a beautiful and kind person who deeply loved her family, her friends and her cats, and will be deeply missed by all.
Jackie was predeceased by her mother and her paternal grandparents, Melvin and Catherine Wilson of Harrisburg, PA, and is survived by her father, Don Antonio Wilson, brothers Dexter Alexander Wilson and Ian Sinclair Wilson, from Rohnert Park, and maternal grandparents Jacqueline and Leroy Davis, of Lincoln, CA. Jackie had a large family of many cousins, aunts and uncles, and an extended family of many friends, who loved her dearly. Although he knows that his little girl is at peace now, her dad, with a broken heart, will miss her for the rest of his life. Daddy loves you, Jackie.
