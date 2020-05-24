Jacqueline Ogard

December 3, 1942 - May 16, 2020

Jacqueline Denis Ogard

(Jackie) was born in Lewiston, Maine on December 3, 1942. She was 77 years old and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Jackie is predeceased by her husband, Steven Ogard, parents, Delima and Clovis Denis, and her four older siblings. She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and their families who reside in Maine.

Jackie moved from Maine to Van Nuys, California in 1971 when she married Steven. They moved to Santa Rosa in 1994 after Steven retired. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with Steven's parents who lived nearby. Jackie took several classes at Santa Rosa Junior College; her favorites were her English courses. One of her teachers recalls the sparkle in Jackie's blue eyes. "Her enthusiasm for learning, her positive attitude, and her sense of humor made her a supportive classmate and a favorite student of mine."

Jackie had resided in Rohnert Park since 2005 where she enjoyed the local restaurants, shops, and the movie theater.

She was a client of Oaks of Hebron, a non-profit agency providing residential support services, a day program, and recreational services for persons with developmental disabilities. She went on many trips with Oaks, including cruises to Alaska and Mexico, the Monterey Aquarium, and Disneyland.

Jackie's family and friends want to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff members of Oaks of Hebron and Sutter Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Jackie's kindness, generosity, feistiness, and sense of humor were her most enduring qualities. She will always be fondly remembered by her many friends and family members.

A private service will be held. Please consider a donation in Jackie's name to Oaks of Hebron, 6950 Commerce Blvd. Suite 7, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 or Sutter Care at Home, 110 Stony Point Road, #200C, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.



