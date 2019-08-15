|
|
Jacqueline Pennington Jewett
Jacqueline Pennington Jewett, a proud fourth generation Santa Rosan, and who enjoyed recalling stories about her adventuresome youth, joined her loved ones in heaven on July 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her sweetheart and partner, Bob Norman, her parents, Mildred Silva Pennington, Cecil Pennington; biological father, Max Norman Ragle; and her maternal grandparents Mary and Antone Silva.
Jacqueline, who loved to tell about her Sonoma County ancestry, was the great-granddaughter of Rosalina and Joseph Ramos, Sebastopol apple ranchers; Rose and Antone Silva Sr., Marshall, dairy rancher; all four who emigrated from the Acore Islands to Sonoma County in the mid-1800s. She was born in the Tanner Hospital on August 29, 1938, and spent much of her youth in her grandparent's old time store, "Silva's Grocery", located on Fourth Street past the Hillside Motel. Among a variety of groceries, the store brimmed with ice cream cones, root beer floats, milkshakes, penny candy and funny books, which she enjoyed sharing with her little friends who came to visit.
While she was educated by the Ursuline Sisters, entering kindergarten at St. Rose School in 1943, and graduating from Ursuline High School on the lawn of the beautiful mansion in 1956, Jackie enjoyed long time friendships with Happy Imwalle Shackleton, Joyce Reposa Lacy, Linda Gemetti Espinosa and Patty Leahy O'Brien, whom she met on the first day of kindergarten.
Jacqueline is survived by her adored daughters, Jill Victoria Asker (Ron) and her sweet angel Julianne Mary Jewett; her darling grandchildren, Elise Victoria and Brent Michael Sullivan; her sweet great-grandchildren, Shyanne Grace, Wyatt Michael, Morgan Brianne Sullivan; her loving cousins Carol Silva Dean and Tom Silva; and her many friends.
As a child, Jackie explored the creeks, hillsides and caves with her childhood friends. Always on the go, she roller skated, biked and thrilled to the excitement of the huge rope swing built by Buck Lindsay, which spanned across the Santa Rosa Creek near Farmer's Lane.
After graduation from Ursuline, she accepted a job with American Trust Company in San Francisco, attending banking classes, and commuting by train while living with her aunt and uncle, Blossom and Leland Silva, in Millbrae. In 1957, after returning to Santa Rosa to live, she and John Jewett were married until they divorced in 1980.
In 1975, Jacqueline began her 24-year employment with Santa Rosa City Schools, where she worked as an Administrate Assistant in the Counseling and Attendance Office at Piner High, Santa Rosa High and Comstock Middle School until her retirement in 2000.
Private services and interment were held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
If desired, donations may be made to the Bob Norman Musical Scholarship fund through the Exchange Bank.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019