Jake Owen Ehm
Jake left us on January 14, 2020. Jake was born October 3, 1995 in Petaluma. He lived most his life in Cotati until four years ago when he moved to Oceanside, CA to help his parents care for his grandmother, Irene Duffield. Jake went to Rancho Cotate High School and graduated from Pivot Charter School. Jake's newest hobby was building and flying drones. He is survived by parents, Lawrence and Monica Ehm, his grandfather, Harold Duffield, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A mass service will be held March 7th at 10:00 a.m. at San Luis Rey Mission Chapel, 4070 Mission Avenue, Oceanside CA. A celebration of life will follow at his parent's house in Oceanside.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020