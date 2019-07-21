|
James A. Mcfadden Jr. M.D.
James (Jim) A. McFadden Jr. M.D. passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa on July 3, 2019. He left this world on his own terms with a sharp mind, quick wit, and plenty of laughter!
Jim was predeceased by his lifelong, loving companion of 63 years, Mary Patricia McFadden (nee Segar) and son-in-law Miler Magrath. Surviving relatives include his brother William C. McFadden S.J., children and spouses: Mary Kathryn and Mich Riccioni, Maureen Magrath, Michael and Colleen McFadden, and granddaughters Meagan, Kylie, Molly, Mackenzie and Christina.
Jim was born January 31, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His childhood was spent in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. From there he attended St. Joseph's Preparatory School, Saint Joseph's College, and Jefferson Medical College, all in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During this entire time, he kept his mother and father company in the family home. When they finally kicked him out, he got married!
In January1955, Jim was drafted into the United States Navy. He served on destroyers, the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga, and completed his residency in Internal Medicine. After resigning his commission in 1965, Jim spent one year in Galesburg, Illinois before settling in Santa Rosa, California where he practiced Internal Medicine for 31 years. In 1975, he became a founding director of NorCal Mutual Insurance Company, a doctor-owned medical malpractice insurance company. He served as a director until 1998.
In retirement, Jim enjoyed golf, reading, growing tomatoes, sleeping, contemplating, and storytelling. Above all, he enjoyed gin martini's and laughter.
He will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, and friends with whom he spent countless hours telling stories and laughing.
Many thanks to Drs. Matsuda and Halpern, Meli (his caregiver), and Memorial Hospice for his excellent care. Services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 21 to July 23, 2019