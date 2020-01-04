|
James Alexander (Jim) Dougan
February 3, 1962 - December 6, 2019
On December 6th, 2019, in the home he and his wife created in Santa Rosa, Jim was taken from us far too early at age 57 due to an aggressive esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by family whom he loved more than anything. He leaves behind his wife Catherine, daughter Hayley, father Alec (Sharon), mother Lynn, sister Teri, brother Jerry (Kris), and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Jim strived to never take life too seriously and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Our lives will not be the same without his kind smile, sparkling blue eyes and appetite for adventure.
We invite all who were lucky enough to know Jim to celebrate his life on January 11th, 2020 at Sally Tomatoes at 1100 Valley House Dr, Rohnert Park. Appetizers will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dessert and any photos or memories of Jim. Gifts in his memory may be made to the following organizations that help children with cancer, local theatre, and the landscape he loved: stjude.org, 6thstreetplayhouse.com, or sonomaecologycenter.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020