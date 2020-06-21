James Brett Griewe

James Brett Griewe, 73, passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa's Memorial Hospital on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Jim was born in Sonoma, California on March 15, 1947. He lived most of his life in his beloved Sonoma Valley. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Orel (Bakke) Griewe. He is survived by older brother, Arnold Bruce Griewe, son Eric (Debbie) Griewe, granddaughter Melissa (Ryan) Davis, great-grandson Isaac, grandson Austin Griewe.

Jim started playing the tuba at Flowery Elementary School and developed a longtime love of music. He received a MA in Music from San Francisco State University and went on to teach high school music in San Francisco and Yuba City. Upon returning to Sonoma, Jim founded the Sonoma Valley Chorale in 1973. The Chorale was well known for the diverse music styles they performed, international tours, and for a wide range of guest artists, including Maya Angelou.

He retired from the Chorale 35 years later. He then worked with smaller groups to create a more intimate performance, 'Sonoma Song' in 2008, which evolved into 'Music Works' in 2011.

Jim was a partner in creating the Sonoma Valley Arts Alliance and in 1993 was named Treasure Artist by the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission of Sonoma. He was a proud member of the Sonoma Hometown Band marching in many 4th of July parades and more.

Jim's love of athletics, especially baseball, lead him to train to be an Umpire. He officiated games during spring training and continued to officiate games for Sonoma County college and high school teams.

Jim was a long-time real estate agent in the Valley. He mentored many new agents in those 30 years. He retired from his own brokerage, Griewe Real Estate.

Due to the gathering restrictions at this time, a remembrance will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree through "Trees for a Change" in honor of Jim's love for Lassen National Park.



