In Loving Memory of
James Brian Rinker
December 9, 1968—November 21, 1994
Grief is like the wake behind a boat. It starts out as a huge wake that follows close behind you and is big enough to swamp and drown you if you suddenly stop moving forward. But if you do keep moving, the big wake will eventually dissipate. And after a time, the waters of your life get calm again and that is when the memories of those who have left begin to shine as bright and as enduring as the stars above.
Jimmy Buffett
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019