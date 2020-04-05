|
James C. Ish, Jr
James passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 76 in his home with his family present. He was the son of James C. Ish and Patricia Ish, both deceased. He was married to Barbara Ish for 55 years. Father to Sandra Ish (Steve Albini) and grandfather to Giovanni Albini. He is survived by numerous cousins and in-laws. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a 45 year member of Native Sons of the Golden West Nicasio Parlor # 183, a ten year member of Petaluma Elks # 901. He loved camping, fishing, working on his classic car, being outdoors and handyman work. He loved watching Giovanni's sporting events and family gatherings. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers please donate to NSGW Lotts Lake Committee, 414 Mason St. Ste. 300, SF CA 94102. There will be Celebration of Life when we can all gather.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020