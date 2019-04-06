|
|
James "Jim" Charles Thompson
Passed away at home with family and wife Billie Bertrand at his side. Born February 23, 1943 in Portand, OR. Jim leaves behind his wife Billie, children Shanon "Tracey", Trudi and Chad. Grandchildren Calvin, Tiffany, Logan, Lexxie and Ryan. Along with his sister Barbara Hoffert, Step-mother Shasta McLean and Bruce McLean and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on April 14,2019 from 12-4pm at 1629 Caulfield Lane, Petaluma. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952. Condolences available at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019