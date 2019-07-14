Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary-Sebastopol - Sebastopol
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-5433
For more information about
James Hamman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hamman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dean Hamman


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Dean Hamman Notice
James Dean Hamman
October 20, 1947 - July 5, 2019
Jim passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019 at his home in Sebastopol at the age of 71. He was born to Dean and Elaine Hamman in Modesto, CA. He is survived by his wife Shirley; sister Donna Spitzer (Claude); family members Steve Stornetta (Diane) and Ron Stornetta (Carol); and his kitties Bobby and Little Girl.
Jim served in the Army and was a disabled veteran. He was also a retired General Engineering Contractor and referred to it as sculpting the earth. During his retirement he enjoyed fishing, family time, working in his shop restoring his 1972 Bronco, and most of all, spending time with his adopted brothers Tom and Terry. He was a very caring person and a master at fixing things. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.
At his request, there will be no services. Donations may be made in his name to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now