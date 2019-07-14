|
James Dean Hamman
October 20, 1947 - July 5, 2019
Jim passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019 at his home in Sebastopol at the age of 71. He was born to Dean and Elaine Hamman in Modesto, CA. He is survived by his wife Shirley; sister Donna Spitzer (Claude); family members Steve Stornetta (Diane) and Ron Stornetta (Carol); and his kitties Bobby and Little Girl.
Jim served in the Army and was a disabled veteran. He was also a retired General Engineering Contractor and referred to it as sculpting the earth. During his retirement he enjoyed fishing, family time, working in his shop restoring his 1972 Bronco, and most of all, spending time with his adopted brothers Tom and Terry. He was a very caring person and a master at fixing things. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.
At his request, there will be no services. Donations may be made in his name to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019