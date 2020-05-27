James (Jim) Douglas Russey
James (Jim) Douglas Russey, 96, died peacefully, after a full, beautifully lived life, at his home in Santa Rosa CA, on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020.
Jim was surrounded by his family, and is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Marcy Jean Russey, and their three sons, Lynn, Gary, and Steven. A devoted family man, he loved being around his family and his four wonderful grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
James was born in Chickasaw, OK on October 23rd, 1923 to his parents Wade and Mae Russey. He was the oldest of six siblings including four brothers, and one sister. Raised primarily in Texas. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1941. He enlisted in the United States Navy in April of 1942, served on a B-24 Bomber and was a member of the Navy Squadron, "Screaming One-O-Four." After being discharged following World War II in January of 1946 he married the love of his life on August 10th of that year.
In 1948, Jim decided to head out West to Richmond, CA (where he had an uncle and cousins) with Marcy and their one year old toddler, Lynn, to pursue an Engineering Degree. Marcy always talks about how she had to put her toddler in daycare so she could go to work and support Jim through college. While in Richmond they had their second child, Gary, in 1952. Jim went to work for the State of CA and became a licensed Civil Engineer. He fell in love with the Sonoma County area and moved to Santa Rosa in 1955.
In 1958 he joined with partners Ed Winters, Clay Davis, and Clyde Smith to start up a construction company named Argonaut Constructors. Jim was the last living founder. Jim was involved with numerous related associations including the Builders Exchange. He retired from Argonaut in 1984.
In 1963, Jim and Marcy had their third son, Steven, as they continued their love for the Sonoma County area and all the many wonderful friends they made over the years. Jim was an avid, and skilled, fisherman; however he always made it clear to everyone that the best "catch" of his life was his beautiful wife, Marcy Jean. So, of course, he named his boat after her: The "Marcy J." But aside from loving to fish, he also loved to go dancing with Marcy and their friends. Marcy Loved to dance and he loved dancing with her! They were members of The Santa Rosa Moose Club and took advantage of every dance party you can imagine!
Jim was a devoted family man and loyal friend. His brother, Wade Jr. once said of him, "The world is a better place because James Russey is in it!" No doubt, anyone who knew Jim would lovingly agree.
A viewing for Jim will be held at Eggen & Lance Chapel at 1540 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 29th. The viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends are encouraged to visit the website www.srmel.com where there will be a live viewing offered.
Jim was a big supporter of The Boys and Girls Club which he believes saved him as a young boy in Wichita Falls, Texas. He would be pleased if you choose to donate to that organization or The Hanna Boys Club Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in Press Democrat from May 27 to May 31, 2020.