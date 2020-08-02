James E. GrishamJune 19, 1936 - July 25, 2020Coach Grisham loved his basketball players and his 15 years coaching at Santa Rosa High School. He delighted winning The Top of the Bay Basketball tournament in the 1970's and telling the glory story. For those of a certain age, he will be remembered as being fiercely competitive, especially with crosstown rivals. Besides basketball, he also coached tennis and golf. Jim was an elegant athlete.Jim taught 33 years in the areas of PE, math and finally, as chairman of the Social Studies department. He had great memories of the antics from the Will Rogers Room, especially with Emit O'Neil, Pat McManus and Mike Daniels.Moreover, fellow teacher Ken Koppelman was a loyal friend and fellow Gold Footer who gave his full support with rides and dinner outings. Also important to Jim are those who met decades of Fridays for beers. You are good guys and gals who stayed with Jim through hard times.Cherry Grisham thanks Mirabel Lodge for two years of respectful care as Jim struggled with Alzheimer's . She appreciates the kindness of those at Bennett Valley Golf Course who supported Jim with staying active. And, she appreciates the years of help from the Santa Rosa Alzheimer's Association.Stay safely close with those you love.