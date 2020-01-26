|
James E. Norem
Jim passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Newark, Illinois on February 26, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Virginia (Hrubant) Norem.
Jim was a farm boy at heart, but had a great sense of adventure, and loved to travel. In 1943, he joined the Army Air Corp and flew C47's in Italy during World War II. After the war, he attended Purdue University while also working as a flight instructor and charter pilot. He was hired on at TWA and was a commercial airline pilot for the next 31 years.
While flying commercially, Jim met his wife, Ginny, who also worked for TWA. They married and, after living in various locations around the states, they settled on a ranch in Napa, California where they raised five children.
After the children had grown, Jim and Ginny spent the next 14 years in Oregon raising cattle on a ranch in Roseburg, and in 2000, they moved back down to Santa Rosa, California to be closer to family.
Jim was a kind, generous, gracious, intelligent man who always put family and friends first. He was selfless with his time and resources. His love for his family and friends was evident to all who met him.
Jim is survived by his five children; Janet Revheim Soest (Bill), Jim S. Norem, Joanne Norem, Carol Norem (Michael Smith), Susan Norem (Steve Bradley), and his grandchildren, Megan Revheim, Josh Martins-Caulfield and Benecio Martins-Caulfield. He was close with his numerous nieces and nephews from the Norem clan and is also survived by his brother in law, Robert Hrubant. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends who loved him.
A service will be held on February 9, 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran in Santa Rosa. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Redwood Empire Food Bank, Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020