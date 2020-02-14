|
James Edward Duignan
James Edward Duignan, 77, known to loved ones as "Jim", "Jimmy D.", "J.D." and "Irish", left this life on the evening of February 9th 2020 at his home in Redwood City, surrounded by the love of his family.
Jim was a red-headed, freckled, left-handed Halloween baby, born on October 31, 1942 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Adelaide (Uhlen) Duignan and raised by Philip and Gertrude (Leffert) Duignan.
Jim grew up in East Rutherford, New Jersey and attended St. Mary's High School. He served as an electronics technician in the U.S. Navy and is a Vietnam War veteran. He loved to tell stories about his world travels in the Navy, and had a special affinity for the Mediterranean region. Recognized as a genius with an IQ of 149, he received a full academic scholarship to Stanford University and studied electrical engineering.
Jim married Sue Ellen Pontius, known affectionately to him as "My Susie", at the University of Notre Dame Log Chapel. They raised their two children, Nellie and Paddy in Redwood City, California.
He worked on the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and enjoyed a long career as a heavy equipment mechanic and welder for Peterson Tractor, Caterpillar, Fisk Firenze & McLean, and he retired from the County of San Mateo Department of Public Works.
Jim often said, "A day that I didn't learn something new is a day wasted", and he lived his life with an endless sense of curiosity and joy of learning. He was a coach, referee and regional director for AYSO Soccer, sang in the local church choirs, played acoustic guitar, baked bread, won chili cook-offs and built everything from coffee tables to industrial size BBQ grills. He watched Jeopardy nightly - and knew all the answers. Jim's son, Paddy, said it best when he declared as a young child "My dad's a mechanic – he can do Anything!" He had Navy tattoos, wore an earring, and had an unforgettable twinkle in his nearly colorless pale blue eyes when he told a dirty limerick. He was known for his plaid flannel shirts, but everyone knew they were really called "Jimmy D. shirts".
He enjoyed the last years of life in a senior community in Santa Rosa where he loved to garden and spend time with his Susie and beloved shih tzu, Sophie.
He is lovingly remembered by wife Sue, canine companion Sophie, daughter Nellie (John) Mikulin, Paddy (Gloria) Duignan, grandsons Ryan and Ethan Duignan, brother Fred Duignan and sister Joanne (Randy) Kocse.
Jim's wishes are to be cremated and scattered in the ocean outside of the Golden Gate Bridge. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the near future.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020