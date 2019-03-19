|
James Edward Fowler
James Edward Fowler, born May 8, 1926 in Harville, Missouri died peacefully on March 9, 2019, in the arms of his wife, Shirley, and surrounded by many family members in Clovis, California. The first child of Zetta Landrum and Joseph Fowler, Jim joined the Navy, served on the fleet flag ship as a communications mate during World War II, and married his lifelong love, Shirley Brodie, in Santa Rosa, CA on June 29, 1947. Jim and Shirley raised their family in Santa Rosa. His successful sales career in the Northern California grocery business was marked by high levels of personal service for his large chain store customers and a special commitment to the many mom and pop grocery store owners with whom he developed personal relationships over the years. Jim had a deep passion for landscape design and gained great joy from his wood working hobby. His expertise in both areas lives on in the many volunteer projects Jim completed at the request of friends and in the love for creative design and the professional craftsmanship skills he passed on in the family. After retirement, Jim and Shirley moved to Fresno to be near their children and grandchildren. Jim was the anchor of his family and was preceded in death by his half-brothers Everett and Al and his half-sister Dorothy Alves. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Shirley; his younger sister, Maxine Noonan; his daughter, Janet Bryner-Cardoza; his son, Jay Fowler; daughter-in-law, Sally Fowler: six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service on Saturday, March 16th in Clovis, CA and a Celebration of Life on April 27th also in Clovis, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019