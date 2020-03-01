Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park

James Edward Reeser


1939 - 2020
James Edward Reeser Notice
James Edward Reeser
In loving memory of James Edward Reeser, born to James and Ora Reeser on July 1st, 1939 in Santa Rosa, CA., died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his siblings Gloria and Gerald, and by his children, Johnny and Diana. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Margaret; children, Timm, Cheryl, Sherry, and Mike; mother-in-law, Dora Fredrickson; sister-in-law, Dora (Reene) DelaCruz, and Betty Brewer; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jim was a very active person and had many passions including traveling, outdoor sports, and drag racing. He was active in the classic car community and loved taking his beautiful 1951 Mercury to Hot August Nights. Jim's most recent hobby included owning shares in eight different thoroughbred racehorses, with Tizamagician being his favorite. Services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Graveside services will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park at noon. A reception will follow at Colonial Mobile Home Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
