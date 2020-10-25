James (Jim) Everett Faubel

March 8, 1933 - August 17, 2020

Passed away peacefully at his home in Petaluma on August 17th, 2020 at the age of 87.

He was born March 8, 1933 to Earl and Edith (Clark) Faubel in Leith, North Dakota. In 1937 he and his parents; grandparents Emmet and Leta (Jones) Clark; and his four siblings, all loaded into one car and migrated to California. The family arrived and settled in Bolinas, initially living in an army tent on the bluff before finding permanent residence.

Throughout his career, he worked an eclectic number of jobs, from volunteer firefighter to grocer, to car salesmen. While attending Tamalpias High School as a student, Jim was also employed as the school bus driver. He would pick up his fellow classmates on the way to school, park the bus and attend class during the day, then drive the kids home. Following his high school graduation in 1952, Jim was drafted into the United States Army Infantry to serve in the Korean War.

He met his wife, Jean D. McKnight, while working as a grocer in Mill Valley. They were married January 18, 1958 in Sausalito at Star of the Sea Church. They had two children, Lisa Faubel Wells and Edward Faubel, raising their family in San Rafael before moving to Petaluma in 1987.

In 1973 Jim bought Petaluma Cyclery located on Petaluma Boulevard North, a business he would operate for the next 40 years. Beyond sales and repairs of bicycles, the location served as a meeting place for local youth interested in BMX racing competitions. The Petaluma Cyclery BMX Racing Team was established, and Jim mentored the team, making himself, his friendship, and his guidance available to the local kids. Petaluma Cyclery was the venue through which he served and interacted with the community of Petaluma. It was not uncommon over the years of operating the business to have people revisit the store, excited to tell him, "I got my first bike here!"

In 1983, Jim also became partners with Darryl and Terry Penry – operating Petaluma Gun and Reloading.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Jean (McKnight) Faubel; his three sisters, Peggy McCroskey, Dorla Camara, Beverley Williams; and his brother Earl Faubel Jr.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa Wells (Brad); two grandsons, Bryan, and Jason; his son Ed Faubel (Debbie Walsh-Faubel); and two granddaughters, Amanda, and Erin. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank his caregiver, Mafi Balawa, for the great care, compassion, and friendship he showed dad for the past two years. We are grateful for you and your help.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



