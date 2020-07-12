James Francis Cuneo
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle and grandfather, on June 27, 2020. He was born to Francis Richmond Cuneo and Anne Carmel Cuneo on July 7, 1932, in Santa Rosa. He is survived by his children James F. Cuneo II (Kira), Nancy Carmel Cuneo and Sally Bruggman; his siblings Virginia Smith, Marianne Duncan and Richard Cuneo; and his grandchildren Derek Cuneo, Jace Cuneo, Drew Bruggman, Allyssa Bruggman, Mara Large, and Jenna Large. He also is survived by numerous generations of nieces and nephews.
Jim worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company for over 38 years. Jim's passion, aside from his family, was Baseball! He played on the U. S. Navy baseball team while stationed in Hawaii. After honorable discharge from the Navy he was playing for SRJC and about to sign a contract with the San Francisco Seals when he hurt his back. So instead of playing, he continued with his love of baseball by becoming a well-respected umpire. He was President for the Sonoma County Umpire Association and helped the SCUA by recommending new umpires and by observing the jobs being done by their roster members to ensure the quality of the Association. He officiated for local high schools; collegiate baseball at Cal Berkley, Stanford, Sonoma State, St. Mary's; for Major League Baseball during the umpire strike at the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's; for the World Cup Games that sent him to Japan and Korea over several years; for the semi-pro Western Baseball League, including the Sonoma County Crushers in Rohnert Park, just to name a few. He was a member of the SRJC 1952 State Champion baseball team when he was the catcher for his best friend Ronnie Goode. Jim and Ronnie were best friends from second grade at St Rose until Ronnie recently passed away. When Ronnie passed dad tearfully said "I'm never going to see him again" but now they are both in the big baseball field in the sky. We are proud that he still has four remaining life-long friends who also are grieving his passing: Jerry, Rocco, Lou and George.
He also was an avid Raiders football fan. Jim also enjoyed many years of playing golf with his family and friends.
Jim was also an animal lover. He loved his cat Princess and said Nancy's dog Lexus was "the best dog ever made". He was holding a stuffed animal of Lexus when he passed. And wearing a T-shirt Nancy gave him from the 2017 GS Warriors playoff game.
A celebration of life will be held on August 5th at 12:00 on Cuneo Court to spread his ashes over the ranch property where Jim spent nearly all his 87 years. We will follow with a Covid19 social distancing gathering at a location TBD. Please contact Nancy Cuneo for updated information.
nccuno@msn.com
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice who were there for us during this difficult time. Link below. www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/