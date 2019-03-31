|
|
James George Lockwood
James George Lockwood, 81 of Oakland passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. He is survived by his son Johnny (Darcie) Lockwood, daughters Rhonda Silveria and Debbie Lindsey, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.
Born in San Diego at the Navy hospital, the middle child of two sisters Joan Bunce and Peggy Nelson. He grew up in Baltimore, MD. Until 12 when he then returned to CA.
In life, Jim was generous and charming. He lived for the moment and a good time. That got him into trouble at times, but made for a good story to tell later on. He worked 30 years in food management.
He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people smile. He was an avid book reader. He will be remembered for his free spirit, kind heart, wild ways, and baby blue eyes.
He is loved and will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019