James H. Cummings, II
September 28, 1939 - May 1, 2020
Born and raised in Glendale, CA by Howard Mead Cummings and Edna Fay Cummings. He graduated from Glendale High School, attended Glendale College before entering the University of Oregon as a pre-medical student. In 1961 he decided to enter the Naval Airforce Academy graduating in 1963. James moved his family to Santa Rosa in 1979 and dedicated his life to his artwork, family and his many mentors throughout the years.
James was truly a renaissance man with many great talents, knowledge and passions including his beautiful jewelry, artwork, classical piano compositions, immaculate gardens, medical research, love for tennis and golf and his joy for Texas Holdem.
Living 80 amazing years, James' life came to an abrupt end fighting pancreatic cancer.
James will be greatly missed by his wife Anna of 50 years and his children, Shane Demian Cummings (wife Anne), Arlette Yvonne Cummings and grand dogs Thalia and Teddy.
His family is grateful to Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospice and Truhealth for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit the website www.srmel.com to view more details. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all safely gather.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.