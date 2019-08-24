Home

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
1943 - 2019
James H. Matteri Notice
James H. Matteri
September 15, 1943 - August 20, 2019
On Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, James Herbert Matteri, loving father of two children, passed away at the age 75. He was born on September 15th, 1943 in Santa Rosa, California.
James was a veteran who proudly served his country in Vietnam. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends at Spancky's Bar in Cotati. He was known for his willingness to help others and his ability to make friends wherever he went.
James is survived by his son James, his daughter Nicole, his 5 grandchildren, Tawni, Mason, Bailey, Nikki, and Azariah, and his great granddaughter Sloane.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 4-8PM at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26th at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park at 10AM. The family has requested instead of flowers to donate to in his name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019
