James Henry Anderson
1966 - 2020
May 16, 1966 - August 8, 2020
On Saturday August 8, 2020, James H. Anderson, husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 54, at his home in Santa Rosa, California. Jim was born in Santa Rosa, CA to Henry J. Anderson and Jo Marilyn Anderson.
He graduated from Cardinal Newman High School, and attended Santa Rosa Junior College. Jim worked as an equipment driver for several years in the bay area, and also as a mill operator in Petaluma. Jim enjoyed fishing, watching movies and ranching. He was a great storyteller and writer and had a wonderful sense of humor. He had a strong work ethic and was a good friend and had no hesitation in helping anyone that needed it. He is survived by his wife Ruby; three children, Cody, Stormy and Lucas; his mother Jo Marilyn; father Henry; sisters Kathy and Debbie; and several nieces and nephews. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Daniels Chapels of the Roses in Santa Rosa, between 4pm and 7pm for family and friends. Due to Covid 19 a reception will not follow and all visitors are required to wear masks.



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
1 entry
August 13, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
