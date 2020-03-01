|
James Herbert Gibbons
James (Jim) Gibbons passed peacefully at his home in Bennett Valley February 7, 2020.
He was born August 22, 1932 in Los Angeles, California, to Joel Marion and Elva Jones Gibbons; and raised in a Seventh Day Adventist community. There he and his sister, Carolyn, learned the values of faith and family, and the importance of challenging conventional norms. A gifted child, Jim began reading at the age of three, and read voluminously throughout his life, especially in the areas of history, philosophy, religion, and spirituality.
Jim served in the Army for three years (1952-1955) after attending Pacific Union College. He earned an M.A.in Humanities at the University of Chicago (1958); and from 1959-1970 traveled and lived in over ten different countries in Europe and the Middle East, studying and teaching. He was especially fond of times spent on the island of Hydra, Greece, and in Beirut, Lebanon; as well as his doctoral studies in Religion, at University of Basel, Switzerland (1962) and University of Edinburgh, Scotland (1963).
When he returned from his travels Jim continued doctoral studies in Philosophy and Religion at the University of Southern California. In 1972, Jim met Judith Christensen, a gifted teacher and musician, with three beautiful children. It was love at first sight, and they married soon thereafter. They shared an interest in human development and studied at the California Graduate Institute (CGI) in Los Angeles, with Masters in Psychology and licensure in Marriage, Family, and Child Therapy. Jim then completed his PhD in Clinical Psychology (1974), was licensed as a Psychologist, and joined the faculty of CGI (1976) as Psychology prefessor, where he enjoyed teaching for the next 12 years.
Jim was an excellent psychotherapist and supervisor. He began private practice in 1974 and continued working with clients for 40 years. In 1979 Jim and Judy established Gibbons Psychotherapy Associates, in Woodland Hills, California; continuing private practice, and supervising MFCT interns and Psychology Assistants until 1988, when they moved to Sonoma County.
Jim's work took a different focus in 1990 when he joined the staff of the Sonoma Developmental Center as clinical psychologist on a residence with profoundly disabled clients. He also helped establish an employee assistance program for staff at the facility. He was adept at forming trusting relationships with the clients in his care; and his empathy, kindness, and respect earned the love and admiration of those he worked with.
Jim retired from work at the Developmental Center in 2003 to continue his private practice and spiritual studies. He loved relating with beloved family and animal companions, listening to music, and enjoying the beauty of nature. Jim was a devoted partner and husband to Judy for 40 years, and lovingly cared for her until she passed on in 2013.
In 2014, Jim married Catherine Bayer, a fellow psychologist and dear friend of 30 years.
Jim was a gracious and caring man with abundant physical energy; committed to human rights, non-violence, and world peace. His nature was innately generous and optimistic; and his intelligence, wisdom, and compassion were an inspiration to all who knew him.
Jim believed that the purpose of life is to be happy, that each individual is an expression of the Divine, and that each person finds her own unique spiritual path. Though he is greatly missed, our hearts are filled with love and gratitude for his presence in our lives and for all that he has given. He was an exemplary human being.
Jim is survived by his wife, Catherine Bayer; sister, Carolyn Sweeny; nieces, Athena Gassoumis and Cassandra Gassoumis; and step-children, David Chris, Lisa Christensen, and Mark Christensen.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020