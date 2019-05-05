|
James (Jim) John Mitchell
June 24, 1946 - April 9, 2019
Jim Mitchell, age 72, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Santa Rosa, CA after a ten-year battle with prostate cancer. His wife Lorraine, daughters Suzanne and Jackie, and his dog Milo, who never left Jim's side, were with him as he passed. The last thing Jim heard before leaving this life was The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face from his and Lorraine's wedding and Unchained Melody, one of his favorite songs.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Katherine (Briskas) Mitchell; grandparents Louis and Anna (Panagopoulou) Briskas; aunt Marianne Davidson (David); aunt Rickie Hansen (Don).
He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Lorraine DuVernay; beloved daughters Suzanne Mitchell (Lee Jones) and Jackie Sherwood (Erik); adored grandchildren Ava, Hannah and Archer; loving sister Andrea Smith (Bill); niece Kate Amberston (Jordan); nephew Nick Sidentop (Stephen Gent); great niece and nephew Sophia and Will.
Jim was born on June 24, 1946 in Chicago, IL where he grew up as part of an extended and close-knit Greek community. After graduating from Luther North High School in 1964, he attended North Park College, where he studied Political Science. He then began a career in banking at North Shore National Bank.
Jim moved to Los Angeles in 1973 where he continued his career in banking at City National Bank in Beverly Hills. He subsequently decided to pursue a career in law and graduated valedictorian from the University of San Fernando Valley College of Law in 1977. After admission to the California Bar, Jim worked as a contract's attorney in the Legal Department at City National Bank. He met Lorraine during the course of a business transaction, and they were married on May 10, 1986.
Jim and Lorraine relocated to Santa Rosa in 1998. He worked for the County of Sonoma Recorder's Office, Sherriff's Department civil division and River Rock Casino as Chief Compliance Officer. His last position before retiring in 2013 was with Medtronic as Chief of Security.
Jim was a bit of a private person, but dearly loved his family and spending time with them, particularly at Thanksgiving, which was his favorite holiday. His grandchildren were especially precious to him. He was a kind, considerate, caring man whose family always came first.
Jim had a wonderful sense of humor, a keen intellect and liked to engage in spirited discussion on any number of topics. He was an avid reader and enjoyed books about history, business, and government. Jim's real passion was cooking, and he was always in the kitchen trying new recipes. He was a fan of Beat Bobby Flay and watched the show regularly, always cheering Bobby on to win. He loved making bagels and pizza, but his signature dish was the family recipe for Beef Stroganoff.
Jim loved baseball and was a life-long and loyal Chicago Cubs fan. His Aunt Mary worked for the Wrigley family and he regularly attended games at Wrigley Field, often sitting in the Wrigley box. He cried when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 because the last time they had won was before he was born and he wanted to see them win again before he died. Wish granted.
Jim requested that instead of a memorial service, friends and family celebrate his life in whatever way they wish. Donations in his name may be made to the or Stanford Medical Center. In a final act of gratitude to Stanford Hospital for giving him an additional 20 months of life, Jim donated his body to Stanford's Willled Body Program for medical research.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019