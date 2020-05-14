James JordanMay 18, 1948 - May 8, 2020James Lyle Jordan "Jim" passed away peacefully at home, on May 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Janice G. Jordan for almost fifty years; loving father of John R. Jordan and his wife Jazmin Rodriguez-Jordan of Oakland; adored grandfather "Papa" of Luna G. Rodriguez-Jordan; dear brother of Beatrice Crumbine (Peter) of Greenwich, CT, Vera Zeek (Chris) of Santa Rosa and Bob Jordan (Wendy) of Woodland. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his mother Katherine B. Jordan and his father John H. Jordan. The family would like to express our love and heartfelt thanks to Eddie, loving friend and devoted caregiver to Jim during his lengthy illness. Born in San Francisco on May 18, 1948, Jim lived his entire life in Sonoma County and felt blessed to live in such a beautiful area.He was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School (Class of 1966) and of Sonoma State College earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree (Class of 1970). Jim started his career as an Actuary at Coates, Herfurth & England in San Francisco in June of 1970. On February 27, 1978 he founded his own firm in Santa Rosa that became Jordan & Andrews Consultants & Actuaries on January 1, 1981 with his former business partner Bob Andrews. In 2009, the firm became Jordan & Associates Retirement Services. Jim was so proud of his company, his partners and dedicated employees who worked together each day to provide the best retirement plan services to their clients. He was looking forward to celebrating 50 years of his career in June 2020.Jim served on the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation Board and Investment Committee for many years. He had a love and appreciation for the Wild Oak Saddle Club and was proud to serve as Treasurer for the club for several years to the present. Jim played an integral role in promoting and helping develop the club into the wonderful success it is today.Jim had a natural ability to connect with people both in business and in his personal life. He saw and accepted those around him for who they were. Anywhere Jim would go, he would either meet a new acquaintance or be greeted by those who had known him for many years. Despite his prominent stature in the community, he was a very humble and honest man. He saw the goodness in each person and was an inspiration to all who knew him.Jim loved the time he spent in Maui each year with Janice, family and dear friends. A part of his heart will always be there. He also had a passion for the craftsmanship and meticulous details of fine watches and cars. On weekends he would often attend Cars & Coffee events or other local car shows.Above all, Jim cherished his family and deep friendships he had with so many. He said on many occasions the best days of his life were the days his son John was married to Jazmin and when his granddaughter Luna was born. Even in his final days and hours, Jim exchanged an abundance of love with those family members and lifelong friends dearest to him, which was a true gift to us all. He made a point of never hesitating to say "I love you" to his family members and close friends. He was the most wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed forever.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, May 18, 2020 between the hours of 11:00AM and 2:00PM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses (proper social distancing protocol will be in effect). Private Entombment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a future date. If desired, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Cardinal Newman High School, 50 Ursuline Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, Redwood Empire Food Bank, 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403, or to the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, 1501 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.