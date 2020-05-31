James L. Gray

James L. Gray was born August 11, 1931, in San Francisco, CA. He passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 in Occidental, CA.

He was a Korean War Veteran serving his country in the United States Air Force. He flew over 100 missions as a tail gunner in a B29 and was awarded The Distinguished Flying Cross.

Returning stateside, he was stationed in Topeka, Kansas where he met his bride to be, Clella Marie Schurman. They got married on November 7, 1953. They moved to San Francisco where they started a family. He joined the San Francisco Police Department, retiring 25 years later at the rank of lieutenant. They moved to Occidental where he became a "gentlemen" rancher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66-1/2 years, Clella Gray, son Michael/Deborah and daughter Annette/Chuck, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Buried at the Calvary Cemetery in Bodega, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store