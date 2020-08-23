James L. Soldate
At the age of 75, Jim Soldate, a descendent of the pioneer Nauert and Soldate families, passed away after a sudden, short battle with cancer on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Sandy (Giacomelli) Soldate. He was the cherished father of Shelly Ronan (Pat) and Lori Bianchini (Tony). He was the loving Nono to his precious granddaughters Hailey Ronan and Maddie and Paige Bianchini. He was the brother of Bill and Betty Soldate. His father and mother, Earl and Dorothy Soldate, preceded him. He leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews.
Jim, a native of Petaluma was born on April 17, 1945. He was a 1963 graduate of Petaluma High School where he was a true athlete and excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. He later graduated from Santa Rosa Jr. College with his AA. He was a 40-year employee of PG & E working as a Senior Estimating Engineer. He was an active member and treasurer of GGC Incorporated. Jim loved life and people. He was involved in many clubs and organizations throughout Sonoma County including, a long time member of the, Flying O Gun Club, Petaluma Outdoorsmen, Native Sons of the Golden West, Good Old Boys and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was extremely proud to have earned the honor of being an Eagle Scout and his involvement in the National Guard.
Jim's deep love of nature was evident in all his favorite activities. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He looked forward to every deer, duck, and salmon/crab season. He spent every chance he could enjoying the outdoors. Jim was an amazing cook. He loved to cook for large groups of people. He was well known for having the best BBQ chicken, steak, and duck in town. For years he prepared the meals at the annual retired PG&E employee dinner. He was the lead BBQer at our annual 4th of July celebration and the annual Nauert family reunion. Thanksgiving will not be the same without his famous turkey and homemade dressing. His homemade salami was a treasured treat adored by all.
Jim loved to explore new areas. He and Sandy traveled to all the Hawaiian Islands, cruised to Alaska, enjoyed B & B's in Mendocino, traveled to Puerto Rico and Mexico several times, and loved spending the summers at Blue Lakes with his family and friends. Jim embraced life and he was a man who exemplified honesty, hard work, compassion, laughter, and the importance of family. He was regarded as a second father to his niece and nephews. His legacy will live on through the life lessons he taught his daughters, nieces and nephews, and granddaughters. He was a man who lived each day to its fullest and saw the goodness in everyone and everything. He leaves us with the words "always be humble and kind".
Due to the COVID virus, a private family service was held on Saturday, August 22 at Parent Sorensen Mortuary followed by a reception for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the American Cancer Society
or Friends of the Petaluma River.