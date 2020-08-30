1/
James Lawrence Rivara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lawrence Rivara
On Friday, August 14, 2020, James Lawrence Rivara, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 87.
James, known as Jim or Jimbo by friends and family, was born in Calumet, Michigan to James and Leticia Rivara. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and was inducted into the Royal Order of the Blue Nose in Thule, Greenland. In 1952, he married Betty Lou Estep and together they had two children. Jim and Betty worked hard to provide for their family, even saving enough to buy the Cherry Street gas station in Santa Rosa, which they owned until 1970. Jim worked as a mechanic and auto-parts man at Auto Electric and Carburetor for 33 years.
Jim loved to dance and spend time with friends listening to music. One of his favorite places to be on a summer evening was the Montgomery Village outdoor concerts. He was a loyal member of the Italian Americans of Sonoma County. He treated everyone with love and kindness, accepting them as his own family. His smile put everyone at ease and he could always be depended on to lend a helping hand. We will miss him dearly.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his sister, Rose; children, Mike(Amy) and Tracey(Alison); grandchildren Casey(Angel), Kelsey, Collin, Katie, Spencer, and Colby; and great grandchildren Sophia, James, Ayris, and Landon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved