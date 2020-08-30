James Lawrence Rivara

On Friday, August 14, 2020, James Lawrence Rivara, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 87.

James, known as Jim or Jimbo by friends and family, was born in Calumet, Michigan to James and Leticia Rivara. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and was inducted into the Royal Order of the Blue Nose in Thule, Greenland. In 1952, he married Betty Lou Estep and together they had two children. Jim and Betty worked hard to provide for their family, even saving enough to buy the Cherry Street gas station in Santa Rosa, which they owned until 1970. Jim worked as a mechanic and auto-parts man at Auto Electric and Carburetor for 33 years.

Jim loved to dance and spend time with friends listening to music. One of his favorite places to be on a summer evening was the Montgomery Village outdoor concerts. He was a loyal member of the Italian Americans of Sonoma County. He treated everyone with love and kindness, accepting them as his own family. His smile put everyone at ease and he could always be depended on to lend a helping hand. We will miss him dearly.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his sister, Rose; children, Mike(Amy) and Tracey(Alison); grandchildren Casey(Angel), Kelsey, Collin, Katie, Spencer, and Colby; and great grandchildren Sophia, James, Ayris, and Landon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store