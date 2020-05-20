James Lewis Roper
1933 - 2020
James Lewis Roper
November 5, 1933 - April 22, 2020
Passed at home, at age 87, after a short illness, with his wife Patsy, daughters Sarah and Samantha and son James David by his side.
Born in Oklahoma and graduated from University of Oklahoma.
James worked in Real Estate development and sales for over 30 years.
Cards, correspondence and donations may be sent to: Patsy Roper, 300 Stony Point Rd. Spc 527, Petaluma, CA 94952

Published in Press Democrat on May 20, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
