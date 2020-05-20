Or Copy this URL to Share

James Lewis Roper

November 5, 1933 - April 22, 2020

Passed at home, at age 87, after a short illness, with his wife Patsy, daughters Sarah and Samantha and son James David by his side.

Born in Oklahoma and graduated from University of Oklahoma.

James worked in Real Estate development and sales for over 30 years.

Cards, correspondence and donations may be sent to: Patsy Roper, 300 Stony Point Rd. Spc 527, Petaluma, CA 94952



