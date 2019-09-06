Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James McGiffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Livingston McGiffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Livingston McGiffin Notice
James Livingston McGiffin
It is with great sadness that the family of James Livingston McGiffin, 81, announces his passing. James was born on February 28, 1938 and grew up in New Jersey. He was the youngest of three children born to Lois Moyer and LeRoy Edwin McGiffin. Throughout his life, he maintained a thirst for knowledge that fostered a passion for literature, poetry, and music. He will be remembered for his intelligence, musical talent, and environmentalism.
James is survived by his brother, Richard McGiffin; children, Caitlin Hoffman, Aengus McGiffin, Jed McGiffin, and Shoshana Gray; as well as four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Hélène McGiffin; and sister, Barbara Derrey. James passed away peacefully at home in Cloverdale, CA on June 18, 2019. May the Lord take Jimmy into His arms.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.