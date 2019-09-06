|
James Livingston McGiffin
It is with great sadness that the family of James Livingston McGiffin, 81, announces his passing. James was born on February 28, 1938 and grew up in New Jersey. He was the youngest of three children born to Lois Moyer and LeRoy Edwin McGiffin. Throughout his life, he maintained a thirst for knowledge that fostered a passion for literature, poetry, and music. He will be remembered for his intelligence, musical talent, and environmentalism.
James is survived by his brother, Richard McGiffin; children, Caitlin Hoffman, Aengus McGiffin, Jed McGiffin, and Shoshana Gray; as well as four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Hélène McGiffin; and sister, Barbara Derrey. James passed away peacefully at home in Cloverdale, CA on June 18, 2019. May the Lord take Jimmy into His arms.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019