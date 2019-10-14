Home

January 25, 1956—October 14, 2011

Wish you were still here to know and play with your amazing Grandsons, Forrest James and Landry John. You would be so proud of these smart and wonderful little Boys - just like you were so very proud of Justin and Katie

We will always love and miss you, and wish that you were here with us... "Cruising in the Z28 Camaro"

With much Love,
Kath, Just and Kate
~ And ~
All of your family and friends
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 14, 2019
