James M. "Jimmy" Stimack
Jim passed away March 11, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a loved dad by Jess, Katy and Joe Stimack and ex-wife Kim in Santa Rosa, CA. Brother to Jay M. Stimack and wife Gayle of Carmichael, CA and John M. Stimack, sister-in-laws Cindy Stimack of Santa Rosa and Karen and Kathy of Akron, Ohio. He was "Uncle Jimmy" to his nieces and nephews. He was a special nephew to his uncles and Aunt Helen Ugolini, friend and cousin to her seven daughters and all of the "Stimack Boonch".
He was born in Monte Vista, Colorado and raised in Santa Rosa the son of a football and baseball coach Mike and kindergarten teacher mother Ida Nell. He is a proud alum of Montgomery High School where he excelled at football and baseball. There wasn't a ball he couldn't toss. He attended the SRJC and Arizona State University which led him to caddy on the PGA tour. His love of golf continued by supervising golf course construction including one project "The Country Club at Muirfield Village" for Nicklaus Design Group in Dublin, Ohio where he met Kim.
His course construction experience gave him a never ending love for landscape construction and "sod busting". He loved coaching all youth sports and patiently attended soccer matches. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be planned for a date this summer in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019