James Mahan
February 7, 1924 - March 28, 2019
James was a native Northern Californian. His schooling was in a one-room school and at Ukiah High School. He left school after the eleventh grade because he had to support himself. At the ripe age of 18 he was a truck driver and cook for a forest fire lookout crew. He was drafted into the Army, was wounded in the South Pacific, and was awarded the Purple Heart.
He briefly ran a gas station in Berkeley and worked in the insurance business. He flew his own plane across country. He loved his motorcycle and with his brother, took extensive trips across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Joe Bacher of Washington; his grandson, eric and wife Courtney of Oregon, and granddaughter, Ann; great-granddaughters Maddy and Sarah of Washington; his brother Bill of Washington and his life partner of 42 years, Dan Hosey.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019