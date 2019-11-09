|
|
James Martin Banks
James Martin Banks passed away peacefully at home in Rohnert Park, on October 27, 2019. "Cowboy Jim" was born August 19, 1928, grew up in Menlo Park, CA and graduated from Sequoia High School in 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents Ransom Pierce and Ruth Walsh, as well as seven brothers and sisters.
He served in the Merchant Marines from 1945 until 1949. Upon his return, he married Barbara Shrake and began a 45-year career with P G & E. They started their family in 1958, and in 1961 made their home in Petaluma. After 1995, he traveled throughout the USA, especially enjoying his time in the deserts and coastal waters of the West. He lived for eight years in Garden City, Idaho and returned to Rohnert Park in 2014. He is survived by his children Jimmy, Susan Lobozinski and John, as well as grandsons Michael, Daniel and Cody and great-granddaughter Annabella.
He was loved by many family and friends. They are warmly invited to a Memorial Service and potluck luncheon at Penngrove Community Church 9970 Oak Street, Penngrove on Saturday November 23 at 11:00 a.m. Per Jim's request, burial will be at sea, off the coast at Bodega Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Recovery Petaluma, Pastor Robert Merwin.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019