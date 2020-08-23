1/
Fr. James McSweeney
Fr. James McSweeney
Fr. James McSweeney was born in County Cork, Ireland, on June 24, 1948 to Michael and Ellen McSweeney. He attended St. Patrick's College and Seminary in Carlow and was ordained to the priesthood on July 6, 1974 in County Cork before coming to the Diocese of Santa Rosa. Fr. McSweeney had a long and rich ministry in the Diocese. He ministered in Napa, Humboldt, Del Norte, Sonoma, and Lake Counties. He has been pastor of St. Joseph's in Middletown for the past twenty years where he has joyfully cared for the spiritual needs of the People of God and enjoyed spending time among his grapes in his vineyard.
On 17 of August 2020, Fr. James McSweeney suddenly passed away in the course of dealing with a serious illness. He was loved by so many who were impacted by his heartfelt and caring ministry.
Due to the limitations imposed by the Corona Virus, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for Father McSweeney on Friday, August 28th. In the future, another publicly accessible memorial Mass will be celebrated when people are able to gather again more freely. He will be interred on the same day at the Middletown Cemetery.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 22, 2020
This is so Heartbreaking
Father James was one of my fun customers..Him and Sandy would come on my shifts.
Always telling me silly Jokes
Loved his Merlot
I got to be one of his guests for his Birthday at his home..
He will be missed
My Condolences ♡
Sabine McCown
Friend
August 22, 2020
Fr james McSweeney married my husband and I in 1976 at St. John’s in Napa California. He was an awesome Priest.
Connie Steele
August 21, 2020
A wonderful friend and spiritual guide. I knew him in Santa Rosa and visited him in Del Note many times. I will miss him and his sense of humor and the late night talks we use to have. My condolences to his family in Ireland & God bless him.
Clifford Roy Caporale
Friend
August 21, 2020
He was a wonderful person and friend. I knew him from Santa Rosa and visited him many times in Del Norte. He enjoyed his dog and his vineyard. He helped me and my family spiritually many times. God bless him. I will miss him dearly.
Clifford Roy Caporale
Friend
August 21, 2020
You were a good priest and I will deeply miss you. Thank you, Fr. James, for always speaking of God's love and for giving me communion for the first time more than 17 years ago.
Esther Oertel
Friend
August 21, 2020
Fr. James will be missed by the O'Brien family. We had fun working his vegetable garden that made money for the church. Most of all his presence will be missed and his humor guess that's an Irish blessing.
Tom O'Brien
Friend
August 21, 2020
Fr. James will be dearly remembered for his love of God and servant leadership. Father, may you have everlasting rest.
TYLER O'BRIEN
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
Father James was our priest for 13 years & our friend and we will miss him
very much. Our most sincere condolences to his family in Ireland & parish family in Middletown & Cobb. Tom & Bettye McKinstry Bellevue, Ky
Tom & Bettye McKinstry
Friend
August 20, 2020
He will be missed.
Laura Helton
Friend
August 20, 2020
Thanks for sharing your love of the Eucharist and the rosary.st Joseph's will not be the same
J N
Acquaintance
