Fr. James McSweeney

Fr. James McSweeney was born in County Cork, Ireland, on June 24, 1948 to Michael and Ellen McSweeney. He attended St. Patrick's College and Seminary in Carlow and was ordained to the priesthood on July 6, 1974 in County Cork before coming to the Diocese of Santa Rosa. Fr. McSweeney had a long and rich ministry in the Diocese. He ministered in Napa, Humboldt, Del Norte, Sonoma, and Lake Counties. He has been pastor of St. Joseph's in Middletown for the past twenty years where he has joyfully cared for the spiritual needs of the People of God and enjoyed spending time among his grapes in his vineyard.

On 17 of August 2020, Fr. James McSweeney suddenly passed away in the course of dealing with a serious illness. He was loved by so many who were impacted by his heartfelt and caring ministry.

Due to the limitations imposed by the Corona Virus, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for Father McSweeney on Friday, August 28th. In the future, another publicly accessible memorial Mass will be celebrated when people are able to gather again more freely. He will be interred on the same day at the Middletown Cemetery.



