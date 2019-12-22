|
In Loving Memory
James Michael Jewett
March 6, 1989—December 22, 2014
James Jewett was kind, fun, goofy, determined, and incredibly strong. He was a truly amazing person with many talents… We can all agree that singing
was not one of them.
But James sang a lot, even though I doubt anyone ever asked him to. The best part was that it seemed the only parts of songs James was interested in singing were sung by women with superhuman vocal ranges (think Mariah Carey). If you ever rode even a short distance in a car with James you've likely been subjected to ear-piercing high notes nowhere near the appropriate key. And, naturally, he sang these songs
at the top of his lungs.
There are countless stories like this about James making people laugh in some way or another. He brought everyone around him so much joy. But more than just making us laugh he taught us something important – enjoy every moment you can, and don't take yourself too seriously. Because life is more fun when you belt out the notes you'll never hit.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019