James Michael Smith
James Michael Smith, devoted son, father and brother died suddenly at home May 13, 2019. Born in Rochester, New York August 12, 1962. He was 56 years old. Jim, as many knew him, distinguished himself early with his intellect, brilliance and kind heart. Although he suffered from a childhood incident which left him blind in one eye, he never let that slow him down or define who he was. He was a stellar student. He stood out with his early studies in architecture and technology, earning him a place in the acclaimed School Without Walls in Rochester, NY. After his family move to West Sonoma County in the early 1980's, Jim channeled his expertise, technical knowledge and skill into computer programming. He developed software and maintained systems for corporations, realtors and the Multiple Listing Service as well as ultimately working for himself, providing technology support and consulting.
Jim was an irreplaceable figure in the lives of his children, grandparents, mother, children and sister. Jim had many personal accomplishments but none more important than his children Courtney Renee and Shane Michael whom he shared with former spouse Joanne Inman. Those who knew him could always count on his constant smile, quick wit, corny jokes and everlasting love for the Miami Dolphins with hopes of another season like that of 1972. Jim enjoyed watching football, movies, music (especially the Scorpions) and the pursuit of the perfect cheeseburger.
He was a caretaker for many. He was the sole mode of transportation for his grandparents and the favorite babysitter for his nieces, nephew and family pets. He was a thoughtful and kind person who could fix just about anything. He remained settled in Santa Rosa for the last 40 years, most recently with the constant companionship of his partner Joanne Miller.
Jim is survived by his children, Courtney Sikes, (Kevin) and Shane Smith; grandchildren Nico and Milo Sikes; mother, Alice Sanford; sisters Ylisa Sanford, (Matthew Miller) and Debra Smith; nieces Audrey Seymour, Kate Smith; nephew Xavier Seymour and grandfather Richard Johnson.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother Richard, father Donald, stepfather Clyde Sanford, uncle Chris Johnson, and grandmother Mary L. Johnson.
Services will be held Sunday May 26 at 2pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019