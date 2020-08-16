1/1
James Patrick Kelly
1962 - 2020
James Patrick Kelly
November 24, 1962 - August 8, 2020
James Patrick Kelly was born on November 24, 1962 in Binghamton, New York and passed away in Napa, California on August 8, 2020. He grew up in San Jose, California and was the youngest of five children. He is survived by his four sisters, Paula Philbrick, Linda Hensley, Jennifer Peterson and Marguerite Kelly-Salo, and his stepmother, Virginia Kelly. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Jean Kelly.
Mechanically gifted from a young age, Jim built and flew model airplanes. Starting at age four, he built plastic model airplanes, and soon graduated to balsa and paper models, then larger remote control planes. Jim hung his airplanes from his bedroom ceiling, imagining dog fights over his bed. As an adult, Jim loved nothing more that to be at the controls of his model planes, performing loops and barrels rolls. His mechanical skills also extended to rebuilding and refurbishing pinball machines and maintaining his beloved coo-coo clock. Jim utilized his mechanical skills as a tool and die maker at Kal Tool for over 30 years. He provided a loving home to many elderly and infirm cats, doting on them, providing care and medication until their hunting days were over. Jim struggled with health problems in the past few months and his family knows that he is in a better place beyond pain.
Services will be private.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy
Napa, CA 94558
(707) 226-1828
