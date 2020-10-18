James Richard "Dick" Cates

James Richard "Dick" Cates, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend died September 18, 2020 at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. Dick was born November 3, 1947 in Ada, Oklahoma to James and Mary Ann Cates and moved to Bakersfield, California soon after. He excelled at baseball and wrestling at Foothill High School in Bakersfield. He then played for a team in Santa Rosa that went to the fast pitch word series. Dick met the love of his life, Barbara, while both were volunteering for Kamp Kennedy at Howarth Park in Santa Rosa (now Camp Kaos). He was the founder of Old Adobe Developmental Services (OADS) in Petaluma, which was the first resource in Petaluma to provide support and employment for the adult developmentally disabled. After moving to Mission, Kansas in 1981, Dick spent the majority of his life in the Kansas City area. He never stopped helping people; in his career in nursing and healthcare logistics, in his compassion for the developmentally disabled, or helping others in need from his church and community. He was a devout Christian and perpetual servant leader, even being ordained and serving as a pastor for three years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Cates; their three sons and their wives, Cory and Kari Jo Cates of New York, NY; Danny and Stacy Cates of Overland Park, KS; Jacob and Morgan Cates of Arlington, VA; three brothers, Brad of Lenexa, KS; Ken of Louisburg, KS; Kevin of Westwood Hills, KS; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda Dollard.

Family services were held at the home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



