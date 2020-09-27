James Richard ScagliolaJames Richard Scagliola rode on to the other side September 3rd, 2020. He was born in San Francisco February 22, 1946 to parents Domenic (Don) and Vivian Scagliola. He grew up in San Anselmo and graduated Drake High School in 1964. He entered the Army in '65 and honorably served our country in Vietnam. He then was a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local Union #3 until his retirement. He had a lot of titles. He was known to his biker buds as Jim, Jimmy or Scags. His HAM radio pals recognized his handle as W6WR. He had over thirty years of sobriety and was thought of as a mentor to many friends of Bill. His kids Tony Scagliola, Angie Scagliola and Gina Collier (Grant) lovingly referred to him as Pop. His grandkids Coral Bacigalupi, Brandon, Kayla, Orion and Terran Kesterson, Dominic and Betty Collier called him Poppy. He is survived by his children, his grandchildren and his former wife Jamie Gallagher. He was a member of many Veteran organizations and was honored with a 21-gun salute and a flag ceremony at his service September 21st, 2020 in the Veterans section of Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma, CA. He will be greatly missed by all.