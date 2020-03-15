Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000

James Robert "Jim" Sharpen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Robert "Jim" Sharpen Notice
James Robert "Jim" Sharpen
July 15, 1928 - March 11, 2020
James Robert "Jim" Sharpen, 91, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2020 in Santa Rosa. Jim was born on July 15, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Harvey and Lucille Sharpen. He graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from San Francisco State University. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and aMusic Teacher for 30 years in the Colma School District. He was a 15-year resident of Santa Rosa and a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Jim was an avid sports fan- especially the San Francisco Giants and 49ers and he was thrilled both teams won championships in his lifetime. He loved traveling, RVing with his wife, camping with his girls, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 52 years, Joan Sharpen in 2009. They were wed on June 23, 1956 in Holy Angels Church, Daly City.
Jim is survived by his children: Maureen (and husband, Jeff) Guevara, Gretchen (and husband, Paul Wuslich) Scharpen, Denise (and husband, Kevin) Krebs, and Lisa Ann Sharpen; his grandchildren: Vincent and Gregory Guevara, Ursula Wuslich, and Brittney and Kyle Krebs. He was the proud brother-in-law to: Sharon, Charlene, Duey, Geraldine, Ursula and Stephen Haught.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary, 9660 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, 8400 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Inurnment will take place the same day at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's honored are preferred to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -