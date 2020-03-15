|
James Robert "Jim" Sharpen
July 15, 1928 - March 11, 2020
James Robert "Jim" Sharpen, 91, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2020 in Santa Rosa. Jim was born on July 15, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Harvey and Lucille Sharpen. He graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from San Francisco State University. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and aMusic Teacher for 30 years in the Colma School District. He was a 15-year resident of Santa Rosa and a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Jim was an avid sports fan- especially the San Francisco Giants and 49ers and he was thrilled both teams won championships in his lifetime. He loved traveling, RVing with his wife, camping with his girls, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 52 years, Joan Sharpen in 2009. They were wed on June 23, 1956 in Holy Angels Church, Daly City.
Jim is survived by his children: Maureen (and husband, Jeff) Guevara, Gretchen (and husband, Paul Wuslich) Scharpen, Denise (and husband, Kevin) Krebs, and Lisa Ann Sharpen; his grandchildren: Vincent and Gregory Guevara, Ursula Wuslich, and Brittney and Kyle Krebs. He was the proud brother-in-law to: Sharon, Charlene, Duey, Geraldine, Ursula and Stephen Haught.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary, 9660 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, 8400 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Inurnment will take place the same day at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's honored are preferred to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020