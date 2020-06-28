James Townsend ParrJames Townsend Parr, First of his Name, King of the North, Loving son, amazing husband, father of a fantastic four, super fun and twinkly brother, friend, and colleague passed away on June 10th, 2020.He worked as Senior Employment and Training Specialist for the county of Sonoma, and was instrumental in helping and changing the lives of countless clients. James was an adventurer, an enthusiast, a fan of life and togetherness. He loved Star Wars, all things Disney, The Dallas Cowboys, The SF Giants, James Bond films, popcorn, his shoe collection, working on his bug, working on anything really.Some of his greatest adventures involved visiting Cabo, Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Blue Lake, Puerto Vallarta, Palm Springs, and Disneyland.He hosted a decade of amazing Halloween parties, was the family's master chef, and was a brave and fearless installer of the family's Christmas tree every year, (including the slightly terrifying animatronic Santa that guarded the living room from evil spirits, a gift from his daughter and her husband.)James attended El Molino High School, class of 1980. He then served his country in the US Army as Private First Class, stationed in Colorado, North Carolina, and Germany. He made Employee of the Year for Sonoma County Human Services, and had the distinct honor of being a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.He passed away without any pain, at Kaiser Santa Rosa, with family, and there are no words for how much we miss him.He is survived by his mother, Christine Feldman, stepfather Rick Feldman, stepmother Peggy Parr, his wife, Sherry Parr, and their four children, Nicoletta Patterson, James Parr Jr., Ian Parr, and Michael Parr, and his sister, Julianna Parr.Rest in Power, sweet good James, may Dad have a nice bottle of scotch waiting for you in the summerlands.