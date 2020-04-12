Home

Jimmy died April 3, 2020 just short of his 60th birthday. Jim grew up in the East Bay, moving to Sonoma County with his family as a teen. He graduated from Analy High, then attended SRJC focusing on art and graphic design. Jim was a screen printer and gifted artist. He always had a joke or a magic trick to make you laugh. His quick wit, humor, and warm heart attracted many friends. At the pubs he was a feared liar's dice opponent, some even cried foul play, but, no. He had an ability to see you, think ahead of you, and somehow win again. It was a gift; he always had a smile, maybe a smirk, asking, "Wanna try again?" Until we can try again, we all miss you, Jimmy.
Jim is survived by his son, Patrick Green, of Mississippi; siblings Kevin, Patrick, Mary, Theresa, and Ellen, all of Sonoma County.
Celebration of life at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020
