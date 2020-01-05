|
|
James William Davis, II
James William Davis II, passed away Monday, December 30th 2019 at the age of 86 at his home in Santa Rosa, CA.
Jim was born Dec. 6, 1933 in Berkeley, CA to James and Agnes Davis.
He graduated from Berkeley High School in 1952 where he was a member of the California State Swimming team.
Jim attended San Fransisco State University where he was the first freshman to be captain of the varsity swimming team and set one relay and six individual San Fransisco State swimming records.
Jim enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1953. He served in the Army's Fifth Regimental Combat Team, 24th Infantry Division for two years with 15 months in Korea and received the Combat Infantryman Badge.
Following his service, Jim returned to San Francisco State where he played numerous sports and was a member of the Sigma Pi Sigma Fraternity.
Jim particularly excelled at water polo in which he was an All League, All State College and AAU tournament pick.
He was inducted into the San Francisco State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998.
Jim moved to Santa Rosa in 1956 and served with the Santa Rosa Fire Department for 33 years, 29 of which he held the rank of Captain.
Jim married in 1962 and he and his wife Joann had two children: son Jim and daughter Judy. He was proud of his children and was very much involved in their lives.
His family, the Santa Rosa Fire Department and sports were his life.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Jan. 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA.
Jim has requested that any donations be made to the Santa Rosa Fire Fighters IAFF 1401, P O Box 1251, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020