James William Knauer
September 10, 1957 - August 14, 2019
James "Jim" Knauer passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019 at the age of 61. Jim was born in San Diego, California on September 10, 1957 to parents Ellen and Robert Knauer.
He grew up in San Diego, California and at the age of 13, moved with his mother and grandmother to Silverton Oregon where he graduated from Silverton High School. Jim attended two years of college, majoring in forestry. Not content with college life, he worked a variety of jobs before going to work for the airlines.
Jim enjoyed gardening and the outdoors throughout his life. In his teens, he would compete with landscaping professionals at the Oregon State Fair. Jim met his partner and husband of 39 years, Richard Jones, in Portland Oregon in 1980 and they lived in Oregon and Washington, eventually making their home in Santa Rosa, California. He played in the Sonoma County Bocce League; volunteered for the LGBTQI OUTwatch Film Festivals and was active in Sonoma County Pride.
Jim and Richard enjoyed much travel abroad and many cruises and he loved to share stories of his travels with his mother and sisters. In the 61 years of his life, he had no shortage of witty remarks.
Jim is survived by his husband, Richard Jones, mother, Ellen Knauer, two older sisters, Cathleen Koons and Vicky Silbernagel; several nieces and a nephew, several great-nieces and nephews, and two great-great-nieces, all of Oregon.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 9, 2019 at Hart's Desire Winery in Healdsburg,
California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019